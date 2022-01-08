James E. Anderson

RAPID CITY | James E. Anderson, 88, passed away peacefully on January 4, 2022.

He was born in Webster, South Dakota, to Herman and Ester (Hansen) Anderson. Jim served in the U.S. Army Security Agency stationed in Baumholder, Germany. Following his military service, he graduated Northern State College.

He married the love of his life, Emy Kettler Anderson in 1960. They moved to begin his career as a VoTech teacher at Central High in Rapid City then on to Stevens High, where he remained until retiring in 1992.

Jim was a devout Catholic, a former Knight of Columbus, and member of the VFW and American Legion. For many years he was an amateur ham radio operator. Building custom homes during the summer kept him busy and as well as mentoring many of his students.

Survivors include his nieces, Barbara Patterson and Nancy Patterson Adair, who were raised by Jim and Emy. He was also survived by a brother Kenny Anderson and wife Noel their children, Dennis, Mark, Brian, and Valerie (Anderson) Peterson, as well as many great nieces and nephews.

His wife, Emy, and parents preceded him in death.

Visitation and Vigil will be 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at Blessed Sacrament Church Rapid City.

Christian Funeral Mass will be offered at 10:00 am Friday, January 14, 2022. Luncheon will follow the mass with military honors and burial at Black Hills National Cemetery in Sturgis, South Dakota at 1:30 pm.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Catholic Social Services, 529 Kansas St. Rapid City, SD 57701.