James R. Birkeland

RAPID CITY | James Russell Birkeland, 66, died Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021.

Jim was born on May 19, 1954 in Mobridge to Russell and Susan (Montie) Birkeland. He graduated from Dupree High School in 1972, then attended SDSU in Brookings before finishing his degree in Electrical Technology at Lake Area Tech.

Jim married Nancy Holsworth on May 26, 1979. He worked at KEVN of Rapid City, as a broadcast engineer, WNEM, of Saginaw, MI, as a broadcast engineer and network administrator, and NOC agent at Golden West Telecommunications.

He was an avid outdoorsman that enjoyed fishing, hiking, kayaking, and camping.

Jim will be remembered for being a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He was soft spoken and kindhearted.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Russell and Susan Birkeland.

Jim is survived by his wife of 41 years, Nancy Birkeland, Rapid City; son, Luke Birkeland, Knoxville, TN; daughters, Shanda (Ray) Joe, Salt Lake City, UT, and Sara Birkeland (Garret

Despiegler), Pine Island, MN; granddaughters, Shaelynn and Jocelynn Joe, Salt Lake City, UT; two brothers, Marc (Dawn) Birkeland, Huron, and Brett Birkeland, Denver, CO; four sisters: Julie (Dennis) Christianson, Rapid City, Glenda (AJ) Starr, Faith, Kristi (Rick) Farlee, Lantry, and Collette (Rod) Hupp, Aladdin, WY; as well as numerous nephews, nieces, great-nephews and nieces and many cousins.

Visitation will be from 1-3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 27 at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home. Burial will be at a later date in Dupree.

A memorial will be established for United Church of Christ in Dupree.

