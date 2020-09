James A. Bloom

RAPID CITY | James A. "Jim" Bloom, 87, died Sept. 21, 2020.

Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 24, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Wall, with a vigil service at 6 p.m.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 25, at the church. Livestream will be available at Rush Funeral Home website. Burial will be at Mount Hope Cemetery in Quinn.