Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Rapid City Journal
Rapid City Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
James White Calf
1953 - 2020
BORN
1953
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Kirk Funeral Home & Cremation Services
1051 E MINNESOTA ST.
Rapid City, SD

James White Calf

RAPID CITY | James Melquiades Romero-White Calf, 67, passed away unexpectedly on Dec. 8, 2020. James was born Jan. 5, 1953.

He served in the U.S. Army 1980-1982.

He is survived by his wife, Linda White Calf, four step daughters, Tonya (Patrick) Thornton, Tosha (Michael) Shorthill-Metz, Trista Skyberg (Jason Starkjohann) and Taylor Sykes, nine grandchildren and longtime friend, Juan Meraz, all of Rapid City.

Private services will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 16, at Kirk Funeral Home. He will be laid to rest at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

He will be missed by those who truly love him.



Published by Rapid City Journal from Dec. 12 to Dec. 15, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
16
Service
Kirk Funeral Home & Cremation Services
1051 E MINNESOTA ST., Rapid City, SD
Funeral services provided by:
Kirk Funeral Home & Cremation Services
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Kirk Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
We had just met each other and started going out what a wonderful generous man I've met his sister what a wonderful family he will be missed
Michelle Knudson
December 14, 2020
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results