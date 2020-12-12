James White Calf

RAPID CITY | James Melquiades Romero-White Calf, 67, passed away unexpectedly on Dec. 8, 2020. James was born Jan. 5, 1953.

He served in the U.S. Army 1980-1982.

He is survived by his wife, Linda White Calf, four step daughters, Tonya (Patrick) Thornton, Tosha (Michael) Shorthill-Metz, Trista Skyberg (Jason Starkjohann) and Taylor Sykes, nine grandchildren and longtime friend, Juan Meraz, all of Rapid City.

Private services will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 16, at Kirk Funeral Home. He will be laid to rest at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

He will be missed by those who truly love him.