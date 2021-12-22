Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Rapid City Journal
Rapid City Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
James William Emery
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home
632 St. Francis Street
Rapid City, SD

James William (Jim) Emery

CUSTER | James William (Jim) Emery, 87, died Friday, December 10, 2021 in the memory care unit at Peaceful Pines Senior Living Center in Rapid City. Jim was born at Cheyenne Agency, SD on January 24, 1934 to James E. Emery and Edith V. (Claymore) Emery.

There will be a rosary service at 7:00 pm Tuesday, December 28th and funeral at 11:00 am Wednesday, December 29th at Saint Isaac Jogues Catholic Church in Rapid City.

Memorials have been established for Alzheimer's research and Operation Black Hills Cabin. Read Jim's full obituary, send condolences or make memorial donations at www.behrenswilson.com


Published by Rapid City Journal on Dec. 22, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
28
Rosary
7:00p.m.
Saint Isaac Jogues Catholic Church
Rapid City, SD
Dec
29
Service
11:00a.m.
Saint Isaac Jogues Catholic Church
Rapid City, SD
Funeral services provided by:
Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
Jim was an outstanding legislator, with integrity, consistency and careful thought before voting. As a friend, he could be counted on when friendship made a difference. As a thoughtful person, he could clearly discuss the details and significance of issues (without political dogma or preconceived general policy) He has been sorely missed in the years since he retired from public life.
Stan Adelstein
December 31, 2021
Elaine and David, we are so sorry for Jim's passing and extend our most sincere condolences to you all. Jim was a good friend and has been missed by the entire community. Take care and be at piece. Steve and Judy
Steve and Judy Baldwin
December 29, 2021
Dave and family, our deepest sympathy in losing your Dad. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all. Lena and Tom Sanderson
Lena Sanderson
Work
December 27, 2021
DEAR ELLY.............AS TIME HAS FLOWN BY SO RAPIDLY, I HAVE THOUGHT OF YOU BOTH SO MANY TIMES, AND SHOULD HAVE STAYED IN CONTACT. YOUR JIM WAS A WONDERFUL, LOVING MAN, WITH A BEAUTIFUL HEART. I WILL ALWAYS REMEMBER OUR YEARS IN JAYCEES. MY PRIVILEDGE TO KNOW BOTH OF YOU. WITH LOVE, DAVE
David Olsen
Friend
December 22, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results