James "Jim" Edson Jones

RAPID CITY |James "Jim" Edson Jones, 92, Rapid City, SD passed away October 1, 2021. He served in the United States Air Force.

Visitation will be Tuesday, October 5, 2021 5:00-7:00pm at Kirk Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at 10:00am at Kirk Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Black Hills National Cemetery.