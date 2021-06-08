James L. Merchen

NORRIS | James L. Merchen, 81, passed away Friday, June 4, 2021, at his home south of Norris.

Jim was born July 19, 1939, to James Edward and Margaret Ellen (Gibson) Merchen in Vetal, SD. He was the fourth of nine children. He attended country school through the eighth grade. Afterwards, he worked for local farmers in the area.

In 1958, he moved to Pierre and went to work on the Oahe Dam as a concrete finisher. On. Nov. 3, 1962, he married Luella Heckenlaible in Highmore, SD and they had one child. They divorced many years later.

He was drafted into the Army in February 1963 and spent most of the next two years in Munich, Germany. He returned to the states in Feb. 1965 and worked at Mueller Feeds in Martin for some time until they moved to Deadwood, where he was employed at the Homestake Mine. He worked there from 1966 until he retired in 1999.

After retirement, he returned to the family farm to manage it for his mother, later purchasing it from her along with his brother Clayton as partners.

He is survived by his daughter, Sherry (Chris) Aldridge of Rapid City; three grandchildren, Wade and Clint Leatherman, both of Sturgis, and Whitney (Michael) Zylstra of White, SD; three great-grandchildren; four brothers, Lynn (Audrey) of Newcastle, WY, Clayton of Norris, Ralph (Susan) of Custer, and Lawrence of Sturgis; and two sisters, Margaret Pike and Kathy Merchen, both of Denver.

He was preceeded in death by his parents; brother, Frank; sister, Florence; infant brother, Eldon; and sisters-in-law, Sheila Merchen and Jean Merchen.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 9, at Bennett County Funeral Home in Martin. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, June 10, at the American Legion Hall in Martin on Highway 18. Interment will be at 2:30 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetary near Sturgis.

Bennett County Funeral Service is in charge of arrangements.