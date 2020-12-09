Menu
James C. Schnaible
Cope Memorial Chapel Gallup
1830 Barbara Ave
Gallup, NM

James C. Schnaible

RAPID CITY | James C. "Jim" Schnaible died unexpectedly on Dec. 5, 2020, in Gallup, NM.

He grew up in Java, SD and graduated from Northern State University in 1971.

In 1973, he and his wife, Judy, moved to Rapid City, SD. He was an automotive technology instructor at Western Dakota Technology Institute for 31 years until retiring in 2004.

His many interests included playing guitar, working on projects in the garage and exploring the Black Hills and mountains of Arizona. His greatest pleasure was to visit with former students, neighbors and friends.

He is survived by his wife, Judy Fiedler Schnaible.

There will be no services at his request.


Published by Rapid City Journal from Dec. 9 to Dec. 16, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
Cope Memorial Chapel Gallup
We are truly so very sorry. We loved visiting with you and Jim on our travels to and from SD. Take good care of yourself. You are loved so much.
Susan Minarik
January 28, 2021
Sympathy to you from myself and my parents. God bless
Brenda Boelter(Wiedmeier)
January 21, 2021
Linda Renner
December 28, 2020
Jim was the smartest man I have ever known. I think of him daily and miss him greatly. He made the world a better place, and taught me so much.
Nate Varilek
Friend
December 23, 2020
Judy, we were so shocked and saddened to hear the news. Jim will be missed immensely! We will always remember the good times at Vo-Tech and beyond. Please let us know if we can help in any way.
Larry & Deb Reub
December 20, 2020
Thoughts and prayers are with you Judy. So. Sorry for you loss.
Darla Semmler
December 20, 2020
I'm so sorry for your loss Judy! I only met Jim a couple of times, but he always brought a smile to my day. Hugs and prayers to you.
Myrna Burdick
December 19, 2020
Oh Judy, I was so shocked and saddened to hear about Jim. I can't imagine the grief you are going thru. Jim was always so fun to be around and always made me laugh. I will try to call you soon. Take care.
Vicky and Dan Ferber
December 19, 2020
I am so sorry to hear of your loss. My heart goes out to you.
Susan Fischer Branham
December 19, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Sending a hug, thinking about you and your family..Great memories live on forever.
Sharon Vander Martin Ferguson
December 18, 2020
So sorry for your loss Judy. Jim let us stay with you guys when we came out for the rally. He was the most accommodating person ever .We loved staying there.
Rob McCurdy
December 17, 2020
Judy you have been in our thoughts & prayers during this difficult time. Wishing you please & comfort... Don´t know if you remember us or not, but are friends with Carol & Don in AZ... Cherish your memories...
Gordon & Sandy Kennedy
December 17, 2020
Dear Judy.: I offer my sympathy and know there are those far away thinking of you.
Bonnie Silva
December 17, 2020
Jim was a great guy. He will truly be missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with you. Godspeed Schnaible
Lee & Paula Marshall
December 17, 2020
Judy, my heartfelt sympathies to you. I will always remember Jim´s kindness when he and Les Kor trailered my car to Denver during my son`s hospitalization there. He was a wonderful colleague at WDTI who always made me laugh. During our Christmas light tour this weekend, my family asked to drive by your home to see the famous Leg Lamp in your window. I told them the light wouldn´t be there this year, but Jim´s light will shine on in our many memories.
Tracy Downs
December 15, 2020
Judy, I wanted to extend my sympathy to you. Jim was a great instructor and a great man. He treated everyone with respect and shared his earned wisdom often! WDT benefited from his presence and experience. He also had a wonderful sense of humor that came out often. I am so sorry for your loss.
Nancy Glassgow
December 13, 2020
Judy, So sorry for your loss. When I worked at WDTI, he was such a great instructor and person. He always made me laugh. My thoughts and prayers are with you.
Sharon Ryan
December 13, 2020
Thinking of you! Prayers to you also.
Julie Trevillyan
December 11, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss Judy. Jim was such a neat guy. I can not believe this. He was one of the smartest men I ever knew. Please let me know if I can be any help to you. So sorry.
Vernon Selig
December 10, 2020
Thinking of you, Judy, and the can Jim made for me...
Lois.
December 10, 2020
