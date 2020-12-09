James C. Schnaible

RAPID CITY | James C. "Jim" Schnaible died unexpectedly on Dec. 5, 2020, in Gallup, NM.

He grew up in Java, SD and graduated from Northern State University in 1971.

In 1973, he and his wife, Judy, moved to Rapid City, SD. He was an automotive technology instructor at Western Dakota Technology Institute for 31 years until retiring in 2004.

His many interests included playing guitar, working on projects in the garage and exploring the Black Hills and mountains of Arizona. His greatest pleasure was to visit with former students, neighbors and friends.

He is survived by his wife, Judy Fiedler Schnaible.

There will be no services at his request.