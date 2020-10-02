Menu
James Shabram

James F. Shabram

SIOUX FALLS | James Frederick Shabram, 81, retired policeman from Sioux Falls Police Force and A-1 Lawn Sprinklers went home with Jesus on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020.

Grateful for sharing his life are his wife of 60 years, Carolyn; two daughters, Colleen Shabram and Roxanne (Brian) Baker, all of Sioux Falls; two grandsons, Taylor and Jordan Baker; and brother, Robert Shabram.

James was preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. CDT on Friday, Oct. 2, at George Boom Funeral Home, Sioux Falls.

Funeral Services will be at 10 a.m. CDT on Saturday, Oct. 3, at Hilltop United Methodist Church, Sioux Falls.

Visit georgeboom.com for full obituary and online guestbook.


Published by Rapid City Journal on Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
2
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
George Boom Funeral Home
, Sioux Falls, South Dakota
Oct
3
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Hilltop United Methodist Church
, Sioux Falls, South Dakota
Carolyn, Coco, and Roxie,
I'm so sad to hear about Jim's passing. Your dad had a great smile and laugh. I remember on several occasions during my HS driving days.... he gave me a "speeding pass." Instead of of pulling me over, he would give my dad a call. A very loving and caring warning from your dad....except for when Big Jim B got the call and relayed the message to me. Yikes!

I also remember his big involvement with youth football. He gave a lot to others.

You all are in my thoughts!
Love,
Lori

Lori Titus (Beckstrand)
Friend
October 1, 2020
Knew Jim many years ago when he would stop in atPerkins for coffee very friendly Roger & he would have great conversation my best to the family. Marian Rhoades
Marian Rhoades
Friend
October 1, 2020