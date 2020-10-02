James F. Shabram

SIOUX FALLS | James Frederick Shabram, 81, retired policeman from Sioux Falls Police Force and A-1 Lawn Sprinklers went home with Jesus on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020.

Grateful for sharing his life are his wife of 60 years, Carolyn; two daughters, Colleen Shabram and Roxanne (Brian) Baker, all of Sioux Falls; two grandsons, Taylor and Jordan Baker; and brother, Robert Shabram.

James was preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. CDT on Friday, Oct. 2, at George Boom Funeral Home, Sioux Falls.

Funeral Services will be at 10 a.m. CDT on Saturday, Oct. 3, at Hilltop United Methodist Church, Sioux Falls.

