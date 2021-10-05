James Newell Sorensen

James Newell Sorensen, 79, of Hermosa passed away on September 29 in the Rapid City, SD hospital.

Newell was born in Lovell, WY to Norman Aaron Sorensen and Lucinda Wasden on November 9, 1941. He attended school in Lovell, WY and at the University of Wyoming. He married Josephine Jones on December 13, 1963 in the Logan, Utah temple. He worked for city and county governments most of his career. He was a member of The Church of Christ Latter-Day Saints.

Funeral services will be held in the Moon Meadows Chapel on Monday, October 11 at 11 a.m. A viewing will be held at Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home on Sunday evening from 5 to 7 p.m. Burial will be in the Hermosa Cemetery.