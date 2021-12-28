James L Swain

CYRESS, TX | James L. Swain passed away in Cypress, Texas on December 19, 2021 at the age of 89. His children were by his side at the time of his death.

Jim graduated from Rapid City High School in 1950 and South Dakota State University, College of Pharmacy in 1956. In 1958 he married Patricia Ann Haggerty and started a 34-year career with Eli Lilly & Co. He spent much of his career as a district manager in Kansas City. In retirement he resided in Rapid City and Sun City West, AZ. Jim was an avid golfer and loved spending time and keeping up with family and friends.

Jim and Pat had 3 children, 5 grandchildren, and 2 great-grandchildren: Joe; Jean Marie (spouse: Rich), Meagan (Morgan, Mary Claire), Ryan, and Katie Patrick; and Matt (spouse: Kristin), Connor and Jake Swain. Jim was preceded in death by Joe (1990) and Pat (2001).

A funeral Mass will be held in May 2022 in Rapid City. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Story Book Island in Rapid City or the Black Hills Children's Home.