Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Rapid City Journal
Rapid City Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
James L. Swain

James L Swain

CYRESS, TX | James L. Swain passed away in Cypress, Texas on December 19, 2021 at the age of 89. His children were by his side at the time of his death.

Jim graduated from Rapid City High School in 1950 and South Dakota State University, College of Pharmacy in 1956. In 1958 he married Patricia Ann Haggerty and started a 34-year career with Eli Lilly & Co. He spent much of his career as a district manager in Kansas City. In retirement he resided in Rapid City and Sun City West, AZ. Jim was an avid golfer and loved spending time and keeping up with family and friends.

Jim and Pat had 3 children, 5 grandchildren, and 2 great-grandchildren: Joe; Jean Marie (spouse: Rich), Meagan (Morgan, Mary Claire), Ryan, and Katie Patrick; and Matt (spouse: Kristin), Connor and Jake Swain. Jim was preceded in death by Joe (1990) and Pat (2001).

A funeral Mass will be held in May 2022 in Rapid City. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Story Book Island in Rapid City or the Black Hills Children's Home.


Published by Rapid City Journal on Dec. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
Jim hired me in 1970 to take over the Hays, Kansas sales territory. During my 30 year career, I found Jim to be a real gentleman, a wonderful manager, and a long-time friend. Always positive, always kind, and always an encourager. Best District manager in the company. He will live on in the memories of all who worked for him.
Russ Rathjen
January 4, 2022
Jim was all a girl could ask for in an uncle. He was calm, funny, warm and embracing. I am so sorry for the loss you all must be feeling and I send love to you all. -Maeve
Maeve Haggerty
Family
December 29, 2021
I´m so sad to hear about your Dad´s passing. The times we saw your Dad he always had a smile on his face, such a nice man. Please know you are in our thoughts and prayers.
Margaret & Bob Patrick
December 28, 2021
Uncle Jim was one of a kind - a very good man who loved his family and friends. We will miss him.
Shawn and Tate
Family
December 28, 2021
My deepest sympathy to the family. I went to High school with Jim and have many fond memories of him,
Belva (Bach) Almen
December 28, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results