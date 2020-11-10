James T. Borzenski

SHERIDAN, Wyo. | James Thomas "Jim" Borzenski passed away peacefully on Nov. 3, 2020, after a long battle with dementia.

Jim was born on April 23, 1952 in Rapid City, SD, to his parents, Thomas and Darlene (Schaaf) Borzenski of Rapid City. Jim attended public schools in Rapid City, and graduated from high school in Rapid City in 1970.

In his early years, Jim spent many summers on the family farm in North Dakota, learning to drive tractors and enjoying the dirt. During high school Jim fell in love with racing motorcycles on the short track in Sturgis, SD. He would continue this hobby for many years to come. Jim continued "racing" alongside his kids and grandkids, who he taught to ride go-karts, snow machines and motorcycles.

Jim had an early marriage to Merlie Ochs and they had four children together: Travis Borzenski (1993), Russell (Oceana) Borzenski, Amy (Glenn) Borzenski, and Carisa (Steve) Holtz.

Jim met and fell in love with his lifelong love, Marci (White) Borzenski in 1990, and they were married in 1992 in Story, WY. This union rounded out the family with Marci adding her two children, Serene (Terry Kruse) Billings and Troy White (2011).

Anyone who had the extreme pleasure of knowing Jim, had the pleasure of hearing a joke from him. Jim had a contagious laugh, and was known by many in Sheridan for his exceptional taste in unique t-shirts full of humor. Jim owned a small business, Sheridan Flooring & Iron Mountain Stoves before selling to become an independent flooring contractor. Working independently allowed Jim to indulge in his passions of camping, hunting, ice fishing, and exploring the Big Horn Mountains. Sitting still was never one of Jim's hobbies, he was always on the move and stirring up fun.

Jim was known as Papa Jim to all of his grandkids, and was always wowing them with his magic tricks and kite flying skills. Having grandkids gave Jim a year round reason to set up a wall tent, build fire, make chili, cook s'mores, play cards and dice, and in the winter sled in their back field.

Jim is survived by his wife, Marci; four of their children; 11 grandkids: Andrew Harley, McKyla, Harley Angel, Natasha, Bailee, Austin, Riley, Kaden, Haylie, Ethan, and Jason; and three great-grandchildren, Nixon, Kacey, and Declan; his sister, Debi (Dan) Minkel; and his mother, Darlene Borzenski. Jim was preceded in death by his sons, Travis Borzenski and Troy White, as well as his father Tom.

Jim will be buried in a graveside ceremony at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 10 at the Sheridan Cemetery, with Pastor Scott Lee officiating. The service is open to all friends and family. A Celebration of Life and potluck will take place immediately after at the Big Horn Mountain Eagles on Commercial Lane. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Jim's life.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Dementia Friendly Wyoming Foundation, 211 Smith St., Sheridan, WY 82801.

