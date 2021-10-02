Jamie (Jay) Lee Combs

Jamie (Jay) Lee Combs, of Prescott Arizona, went home to be with the Lord on September 19, 2021. He was born to Jim and Betty Combs on March 15, 1952 in Huron, South Dakota. Jay was raised on a farm in DeSmet. He was a "tractor man" by the time he was 6.

After graduating high school, Jay left the farm to study mechanical engineering at South Dakota School of Mines and Technology, which led to a career as a builder and then a commercial construction superintendent in South Dakota, Arizona, and California. He moved to Arizona in 1988. Jay was a member of the Sons of the American Revolution, Prescott chapter.

Jay married the love of his life, Sandy, in 1995. Jay enjoyed working in the garage with the kids helping them to figure out how to use their knowledge and hands to build and fix things. He also enjoyed sailing.

He is survived by his wife Sandy, children Kelly (Cary), Danielle (Jacin), Rebekah, Arielle, grandchildren Justice (Steele), Nation, Satava, Aaren, Dru, Eli, Ethan and Anna, Chayse, Jude, Axel, and Grayson.

Jay was preceded in death by his daughter Jessi Combs. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Jessi Combs Foundation.

Memorial services will be held on October 16, 2021 at The Heights Church, 2121 E. Larry Caldwell Dr., Prescott AZ at 11 am.

The final resting place will be in DeSmet Cemetery, South Dakota. Interment at a later date.

Jay Combs was a man of high moral character and strength. He was a well loved man and will be missed deeply.