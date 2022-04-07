Jane Theresa "Terry" Whiting

RAPID CITY – Jane Theresa "Terry" Whiting, loving mother, grandmother, friend, community activist, and dog enthusiast passed away Sunday, April 3, in Rapid City, South Dakota at age 85. Terry was born Jane Theresa Connelly in 1936 to George and Mary Connelly in Annapolis, Maryland. Her family later moved to Williamstown, Massachusetts. She graduated from Bennington College in Vermont, then spent a formative year as an exchange student in Denmark.

Upon returning from Denmark, Terry lived in New York City, where she worked for the Institute of International Education (IIE). She later moved to New Haven, Connecticut, where she worked for Yale University. She worked for the Danforth Foundation, focusing on inner city programs. She lived overseas from 1971-1987, residing in the Netherlands, Malaysia, and the Philippines. In Malaysia, she resumed her work on international educational exchanges and served as the Director of the Malaysian-American Commission on Educational Exchange (Fulbright Foundation).

She and her family moved to Rapid City in 1986. Beginning with Leadership Rapid City, Terry dedicated herself to contributing to the community and immersed herself in local charities and the arts. Terry served as President of Youth and Family Services (YFS) and was active in the Rapid City Arts Council, PEO, Democracy in Action, the Dakota Choral Union, Rotary, the Rapid City Kennel Club, and several political campaigns. Terry was dedicated to assisting children through the Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) program and once remarked that "If my volunteering with CASA helps just one child to be happier, more self-confident, and a good citizen, I will be humbled." One of her greatest pleasures was raising and showing her West Highland White Terriers, one of which became a Champion show dog. At Westhills Village, she became the community's "official dog sitter" and enjoyed walking and caring for many of the pets in the community.

Terry is survived by her son David Whiting, daughter in law Andrea, grandchildren Abigail and Henry, and her former spouse and longstanding friend, Fred Whiting. She was preceded in death by her parents and an infant son, George Whiting.

A memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m., on Monday, April 11th, at the First Congregational Church, 1200 Clark Street, Rapid City. In keeping with Terry's request, she will be buried with her parents at the Williams College Cemetery in Williamstown, Massachusetts. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Youth and Family Services.