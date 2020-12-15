Menu
Janet A. Bangs
1942 - 2020
BORN
1942
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Kirk Funeral Home & Cremation Services
1051 E MINNESOTA ST.
Rapid City, SD

Janet A. Bangs

RAPID CITY | Janet Ann Bangs, 78, died Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020 at Monument Health Hospital in Rapid City.

Janet was born Nov. 10, 1942, 15 minutes after her wombmate Judy was born. She was born to Marguerite (Spicknall) and Karl Meredith.

Jan married Lloyd Gorsuch and to this union three children were born: Gorden, Larry and Merri. She later met and married the love of her life, Archie Bangs. They had a wonderful life, cruising through the Panama Canal, traveling to Hawaii, Mexico, Caribbean and Canada.

After the death of her husband and son, Gorden, she and her sister Cyd moved in together and made a good life for 20 years, "Lucy and Desi".

Jan was most proud and happy for having great family and friends. Jan never met a stranger! She loved a good get-together in her lani.

She was a member of the Canyon Lake Methodist Church.

Jan is survived by her son, Larry (Loretta) Gorsuch; daughter, Merri (Dave) Wills; twin sister, Judy (Dave) Bowes; brother, Monty (Jane) Hume; sister, Cyd Bullinger; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and step-children, Larry, Phil and Carol.

Jan was preceded in death by her son, Gorden; husband, Archie; and her parents.

She left many soul sisters and brothers too many to count. Our hearts are broken.

A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021 at Canyon Lake United Methodist Church. A livestream of the funeral service will be available on church's Facebook page.

Arrangements are with Kirk Funeral Home (kirkfuneralhome.com)


Published by Rapid City Journal from Dec. 15 to Dec. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
4
Memorial service
10:00a.m.
Canyon Lake United Methodist Church
SD
Funeral services provided by:
Kirk Funeral Home & Cremation Services
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Janet was in my home room during highs school and were locker mates all 4 years. I tried to talk to her at every class reunion. She was a friend. May she rest I peace.
Karen Stewart (Marris)
December 20, 2020
"Forever in our hearts!!" Life won´t be the same without you my Dear Friend!
Jeanne McDermand
December 16, 2020
