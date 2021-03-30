Menu
Janet M. Ressl
1953 - 2021
BORN
1953
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home
2700 Jackson Boulevard
Rapid City, SD

Janet M. Ressl

RAPID CITY | Janet M. Ressl, 67, passed away Friday, March 26, 2021 at Monument Health Hospital.

Janet (Pesek) was born July 3, 1953 in Rapid City, the third child of Pearl (Mousel) and C.A. "Red" Pesek. Janet graduated from Rapid City Central High School in 1971. She had extraordinary skills with a needle and thread and was a professional seamstress, devoting her life to creating wedding gowns, formal wear, draperies, and even doll clothes. She excelled at her craft, revered for her perfectionism. No one could compare.

She is survived by her three children: son, Marcus W. Ressl of Denver, CO; son, Matthew J. Ressl of Rapid City; and daughter, Misty L. Ressl of Benbrook, TX; five siblings: Vicki (Doug) Wood, Jim (Carol) Pesek, Anita Moline, Deb Tieszen, and Jerry (Aracely) Pesek; sister-in-law, Karen Pesek; four grandsons; and two granddaughters.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Jack; and one grandson, Ethan.

Memorial services will be held in July.

Her online guestbook is available at www.osheimschmidt.com


Published by Rapid City Journal from Mar. 30 to Apr. 3, 2021.
Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home
Ozzie & Bev Osheim and staff offer our sincere sympathy in the loss of your loved one.
Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home
April 2, 2021
