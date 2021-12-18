Janie Lynn Hale

RAPID CITY | Janie Lynn Hale died peacefully in her sleep at her home in Rapid City, South Dakota on Friday December 10, 2021. She was 63 years old.

Janie was born on April 10, 1958, in Norwalk, Calif. to Minerva V. (Minnie) and Thomas Robert Hale. She graduated from California High School in 1976 and went on to train as a surgical scrub technician, which she practiced for the rest of her life. She loved what she did. Travel, sewing, and having fun would be hallmarks of the rest of her life. Janie never met a stranger. Her unique ability to bring people together and make them quickly feel like old friends was a gift we all could only hope to have. Janie loved all things Disney. She adored with all her heart the Southern California beaches which will always be home to her. She was the most devoted, proud, and loving mother to her daughter. She will be greatly missed and forever loved.

She is survived by her daughter Rachel Lynn Michael, her sister Sylvia Thacker, and brother Stephen Hale, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Robert Alan Hale.

A formal Memorial service will be held at 1 pm PST on December 28 at White Emerson Mortuary in Whittier, California where Janie grew up. Additional memorials to Janie will be held frequently whenever two people who knew and loved her get together for the rest of their lives.

On behalf of the Hale family, in lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Rapid City Parks and Recreation Memorial Donation & Gift Program 515 West Blvd Rapid City, SD 57702.