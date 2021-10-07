Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Rapid City Journal
Rapid City Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Jason J. Kahl
1962 - 2021
BORN
1962
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Kirk Funeral Home & Cremation Services
1051 E MINNESOTA ST.
Rapid City, SD

Jason J. Kahl

RAPID CITY | Jason J. Kahl, 59, died Sept 28, 2021.

Private graveside service will be held at Mountain View Cemetery. Arrangements are with Kirk Funeral Home.


Published by Rapid City Journal on Oct. 7, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Kirk Funeral Home & Cremation Services
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Kirk Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
I worked with Jason at KTEQ radio station at School of Mines for years. He was a cheerful coworker, funny, he had a great radio show and he gave his heart to his music, church beliefs and friends. 15 years later I saw him and it was like old times. I was quite ill and he immediately volunteered to be my designated driver for many tests at the hospital and I hadn´t seen him for years! Then he helped me move, called me with long conversations loving life, past good times and welcoming a visit for lunch anytime. I heard from him two months ago he called me. That´s what happens when you take someone for granted, you never know. He was a great guy, a real character, fun over lunch and he would be there for you. He was a good a Christian, loved his church and spoke of it often and his other friends, past family. I hope he´s having a wonderful feast of love past those pearly gates. He deserves some loving arms to care for him as he cared for others.
Roberta
Friend
October 8, 2021
Jason lived with my family for several years in the mid-late 90s into the 00s while I was in my teens. He was a great addition to our household. Great cook, great conversation, great friend. Jason was more than a roommate. He was like an uncle. He was always there for us physically and emotionally. He was very compassionate and often offered advice for a growing teenager. Jason was also a great friend to my friends. Well respected and admired. Jason will be missed dearly. May he rest with peace and know there are many on this planet that love him.
Tucker
Family
October 7, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results