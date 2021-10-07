To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
I worked with Jason at KTEQ radio station at School of Mines for years. He was a cheerful coworker, funny, he had a great radio show and he gave his heart to his music, church beliefs and friends. 15 years later I saw him and it was like old times. I was quite ill and he immediately volunteered to be my designated driver for many tests at the hospital and I hadn´t seen him for years! Then he helped me move, called me with long conversations loving life, past good times and welcoming a visit for lunch anytime. I heard from him two months ago he called me. That´s what happens when you take someone for granted, you never know. He was a great guy, a real character, fun over lunch and he would be there for you. He was a good a Christian, loved his church and spoke of it often and his other friends, past family. I hope he´s having a wonderful feast of love past those pearly gates. He deserves some loving arms to care for him as he cared for others.
Roberta
Friend
October 8, 2021
Jason lived with my family for several years in the mid-late 90s into the 00s while I was in my teens. He was a great addition to our household. Great cook, great conversation, great friend. Jason was more than a roommate. He was like an uncle. He was always there for us physically and emotionally. He was very compassionate and often offered advice for a growing teenager. Jason was also a great friend to my friends. Well respected and admired.
Jason will be missed dearly. May he rest with peace and know there are many on this planet that love him.