I worked with Jason at KTEQ radio station at School of Mines for years. He was a cheerful coworker, funny, he had a great radio show and he gave his heart to his music, church beliefs and friends. 15 years later I saw him and it was like old times. I was quite ill and he immediately volunteered to be my designated driver for many tests at the hospital and I hadn´t seen him for years! Then he helped me move, called me with long conversations loving life, past good times and welcoming a visit for lunch anytime. I heard from him two months ago he called me. That´s what happens when you take someone for granted, you never know. He was a great guy, a real character, fun over lunch and he would be there for you. He was a good a Christian, loved his church and spoke of it often and his other friends, past family. I hope he´s having a wonderful feast of love past those pearly gates. He deserves some loving arms to care for him as he cared for others.

Roberta Friend October 8, 2021