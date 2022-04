I wanted to reach out to say I'm thinking of you guys and remembering Jason. Because our family was spread across the country, I didn't get that many chances to spend time with him over the years. But the times that I did, I remember he was ALWAYS smiling and cracking jokes with his brothers. Jason is the oldest cousin of the group and I was the youngest boy in the group, and I remember nothing but him being kind to me when he didn't have to. In fact, I have nothing but positive memories of him...even though his Packers beat up on the Vikings every year. If I feel this way with my limited interactions over the years, I can imagine the impact that he had on those closest to him. I am so sorry for your loss, and I'll always remember that smile of Jason's. Thinking of you guys. -Dan

