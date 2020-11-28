Jay E. Hendrickson

HILL CITY | Jay E. Hendrickson, 99, passed away at his home on Nov. 22, 2020.

Jay was born on Feb. 14, 1921, to John "Jack" and Mary Lou (Makke) Hendrickson in Huron. He proudly served as a Captain in the United States Army during World War II, enlisting on Oct. 31, 1942 and was honorably discharged in December of 1954.

In 1937, Jay joined the Civil Conservation Corps at age 16 and was housed at Mystic.

Jay was owner of his own company, Grain States, Inc. for over 50 years, primarily building feed mills from coast to coast.

Jay was instrumental in forming the Hill City CCC Museum and spent many hours there.

Jay was a very active 50-year member of the Lions Club. He held offices including President and served on the Board of the S.D. Lions Foundation. Jay was President of the S.D. Eye Bank and served as District Governor from 1992-1993. Jay was inducted into the Lions Hall of Fame in 1999.

Jay was a long time member of the Community Lutheran Church in Hill City and served on the Church Board. He was also the President of the Board of the Rochford Chapel and caretaker at the Bell Park Cemetery near Rochford for many years.

Jay was preceded in death by many relatives, including brothers, John and Ray and grandson, Darin Olson. Also preceding him were many friends including his best friend, Lloyd Thompson.

Jay is survived by his wife of 53 years, Elaine Hendrickson of Hill City; children, Loree Olson of Albert Lee, MN, Mischa (Bill) Conlan of Tracy, MN, and Steven J. (Susan) Hendrickson of Springfield, MN; six grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren as well as great-great-grandchildren.

Burial will be held at Black Hills National Cemetery and a Celebration of Jay's Life will be planned for the Summer of 2021.

Memorials have been designated in Jay's name to the Rochford Chapel, Community Lutheran Church and the CCC Museum.

Arrangements have been placed in the care of Chamberlain McColley's Funeral Home in Custer.