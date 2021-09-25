Jay Robert Grubl

RAPID CITY | Jay Robert Grubl, age 56, died September 22, 2021, Spearfish, SD. Jay was born in Rapid City, South Dakota on April 30, 1965 to Robert and Phylliss Grubl. He grew up on his family's ranch east of Sturgis, where he loved every aspect of country living. Growing up with five siblings and lots of cousins, life around the ranch was always filled with mischief, love, and good, home-cooked meals. Jay absolutely adored his siblings: Doris, the mothering one; Mike, Jay's mini me; Jason, the stubborn spitfire; Christine, the protector; and Shane, the logical, soft-spoken one. And that leaves Jay, who always kept everyone on the right track and was the glue that held everyone together. His mother and father, Bob and Phylliss, instilled the value of hard work into all their children, this was apparent in Jay's everyday life. A Grubl childhood tradition was going to his grandparents to play just "one more hand" of cards. Jay attended Sturgis Brown High School and loved working on his cars and being mischievous with his friends. Some of his favorite memories were spent on the football field and he was so proud of making it to State. After graduating in 1984, he ventured to Arizona, but decided that South Dakota was where he belonged.

He purchased his first logging truck with the help of his parents. After a few years of logging, he then decided to take it to the next level and purchased his first semi-truck. (He educated all of us that a pick-up is not a truck, a truck has 18 wheels). Jay continued striving for more. He decided to buy his first excavator while keeping the trucking business alive. He started doing dugouts at local ranches, but that was not enough. He reached out to his dad, and they took a road trip to Sundance, where he purchased his first mini excavator. This is when J. Grubl Excavating was born. Through hours of hard work and long days, Jay's company grew in opportunity with the help of his employees, whom he considered part of his family. As his excavating company continued to thrive, an opportunity arose and JRG Power came to fruition.

Throughout all these moments and milestones, he got to experience the joy of being a first-time father to a witty, beautiful, four-year-old Megan, whom he loved so much. A few years later, even with all his accomplishments in life, his most proud moment was the birth of his daughter, Kelli, "his pumpkin pie". In 2004, he met the love of his life, Darcy, and their two families became one. He was so proud of his growing family and was so excited to get to become a "bonus dad" to two more wonderful, beautiful children, Jessica and Tyler. Along with his new children, he also gained in-laws, brothers, sisters, nieces, and nephews, who also meant the world to him. After that, the rest was history. Darcy and Jay raised their children together. They watched them all graduate high school and supported them in all their endeavors. There was never a moment too hard or a worry too big that Jay and Darcy couldn't help their children with. After the kids had grown up and were on their own, it was time for Jay and Darcy to enjoy their life together. Darcy was Jay's light. She brought out the best in him and he brought out the best in her. They spent all their days together--fishing, hunting, traveling, riding motorcycles, spending time with family, and loving on their grandchildren Finley, Harper, and Estella. They enjoyed doing life together. Though his time was cut short, his legacy will live on through all the people he touched with his love. Until we meet again…there are no goodbyes for us, wherever you are, you will always be in our hearts.

Jay is welcomed in Heaven by his paternal grandparents, Max and Bertha Grubl; his maternal grandparents, John Herber and Margaret Harty and John Harty; and his many aunts and uncles.

Memorial services will be 10:00 a.m. on Monday, September 27, 2021, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church with Father Timothy Castor officiating. Burial will be at a later date.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kinkadefunerals.com.