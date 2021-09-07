Jeanne Schoepf

BLACK HAWK | Jeanne Schoepf, 63, went to her heavenly home on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021 at Monument Health Hospital with her family by her side.

Jean was born on Sept. 5, 1957, in Denver, CO, to Betty and Lloyd Smith, and was the eldest of three children. She graduated from Central High School and attended college at Northern State University.

In 1975, her life changed when she met her best friend and soulmate, Kevin Schoepf. They began their life together in Edgemont, where they started their family and lived for over 30 years. They fulfilled their dream retiring in the beautiful Black Hills making a new home for themselves in Black Hawk.

She embraced the values of a small town where everyone was considered family. Saint James Catholic Church was an integral part of her dedication to the Edgemont parish and community. There was always room in their home for extended family and friends stopping by for a visit or for a place to enjoy the holidays.

She was a dedicated wife and mother, she cherished her children and grandchildren and embraced every moment with them. She had a vivacious personality who always put her faith and family first.

Her most treasured times were spent with family and friends during the holidays. Her passions were gardening, china painting, scrabble, sudko, and traveling. One of her favorite traditions was "Schoepftoberfest", where family and friends turned her house into a hunting lodge. She always looked forward to the hunting tall tales around the dinner table.

She will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 45 years, Kevin; children, Chuck Schoepf (Katie) and Jennifer McClure (Jacob); grandchildren, Sophia, Chance, Gage, Olivia, and Lincoln. Survived by sister, Kathleen Stark and numerous friends and family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Betty and Lloyd Smith; in-laws, Loy and Jo Schoepf; brother, Michael Smith; and nephew, Jason Johnson.

A public rosary will be recited at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 8, at St. Therese the Little Flower Catholic Church.

Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 9, at the church.

If you wish to send flowers please send them directly to the church at 532 Adams St.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be to St. James Catholic Church, 310 3rd Ave., Edgemont, SD 57735

Arrangements with Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.