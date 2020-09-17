Jefferson H. Harris

SIOUX FALLS | Jefferson Hugh Harris was born on Nov. 15, 1960, in Panama City, FL. He passed away peacefully on Sept. 15, 2020.

The first child of Russell and Mary Ann Harris, Jefferson faced many challenges in his life. His joy and love of music was infectious. He spent his first 10 years in Florida, Minneapolis and Rapid City living with his family.

In 1970, he moved to Custer State Hospital where he resided until it closed in 1996. After a brief stay at Black Hills Works, Jefferson moved to Sioux Falls in 1997. For the last 23 years, Jefferson received services through Dakotabilities.

Jefferson is survived by his sister, Julie Lundquist and brothers, Matthew Harris and Jason Harris (Wanda), all of Sioux Falls. He is also survived by nieces and nephews, Hans Lundquist, Per Lundquist, Kayden Lundquist, Kirsten Lundquist, Jony Ross and Christopher Harris. Finally, he is survived by the many people who cared for and loved Jefferson at Custer State Hospital, Black Hills Works and Dakotabilities.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Russell and Mary Ann Harris and an infant sister, Jill Harris.

Due to the COVID pandemic, there will be no services at this time.

Memorials can be directed to Dakotabilities in Sioux Falls.

Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements and condolences may be conveyed to the family through their website.