Jeffrey "Jeff" McMahan
1964 - 2021
BORN
1964
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home
2700 Jackson Boulevard
Rapid City, SD

Jeffrey "Jeff" McMahan

RAPID CITY | Jeffrey "Jeff" McMahan, 56, died Friday, June 11, 2021 at Monument Health Rapid City Regional Hospital after a courageous battle with cancer.

Jeff was born to Lester and Barb McMahan in Fort Walton Beach, Florida on September 24, 1964.

Jeff attended Rapid City schools and graduated from DIT in Denver with a degree in technology.

Jeff is survived by his mother, Barb; Uncle Mac, Julie and Stacy of Utah; and special friend, Lori (BeVier) Vickerman.

He was preceded in death by his father, Lester; and sister, Cindy.

His Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, June 17, 2021 at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.


Published by Rapid City Journal from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
17
Celebration of Life
10:00a.m.
Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home
2700 Jackson Boulevard, Rapid City, SD
Funeral services provided by:
Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
11 Entries
Cousin Stacey
Family
June 18, 2021
Cousin Stacey
Family
June 18, 2021
You will be greatly missed cuz. Aunt Barb know that we are here for you and love you. Stacey, Cassey, Gavin, Vinessa and baby Brian
Cousin Stacey
Family
June 18, 2021
Jeff - you will be missed - Prayers for your family.
Theresa Penticoff Green
School
June 18, 2021
Barb, My deepest sympathies for your loss.
Joyce BeVier
Work
June 16, 2021
Deep sympathy to Jeff's loved ones. Eternal rest to you Jeff ........
Karen Bielmaier (Stroup)
June 16, 2021
RIP Jeff - you'll be in our memories & hearts.
Julie Lemm
Friend
June 16, 2021
Barb, I can't tell you how much this hurts me. You, Cindy, and Jeff were so much a part of my life so long ago. Both taken way too soon. We may not see each other often, but you are always in heart.
Angela Johnson
June 16, 2021
Ozzie & Bev Osheim and staff offer our sincere sympathy in the loss of your loved one.
Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home
June 15, 2021
Missed
Allan B Chisholm
Friend
June 15, 2021
Our deepest sympathy, thoughts and prayers.
Darlene & Larry McLaury
Other
June 14, 2021
