Jennifer was my friend and colleague for a few years. Her manner was dry and a bit formal (deriving from her Canadian background, I suppose), so it took a while to get to know her. It turned out she had the most generous heart and loving, sensitive spirit of anyone. The first time I teased her (one of my bad habits), she cried. A few days later, she was teasing me, and her incredibly sharp and perceptive humor were captivating. A great person, and a good friend, who I will miss. Condolences to her family, and thanks for sharing her with the rest of us.

Don Frankenfeld Work June 19, 2021