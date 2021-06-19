Menu
Jennifer L. Tilton
FUNERAL HOME
Kirk Funeral Home & Cremation Services
1051 E MINNESOTA ST.
Rapid City, SD

Jennifer L. Tilton

RAPID CITY | Jennifer L. Tilton, 67, died June 17, 2021.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jennifer was my friend and colleague for a few years. Her manner was dry and a bit formal (deriving from her Canadian background, I suppose), so it took a while to get to know her. It turned out she had the most generous heart and loving, sensitive spirit of anyone. The first time I teased her (one of my bad habits), she cried. A few days later, she was teasing me, and her incredibly sharp and perceptive humor were captivating. A great person, and a good friend, who I will miss. Condolences to her family, and thanks for sharing her with the rest of us.
Don Frankenfeld
Work
June 19, 2021
