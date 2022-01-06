Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Rapid City Journal
Rapid City Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Jerald "Jerry" Dumire
FUNERAL HOME
Chamberlain McColley's Funeral Home- Hot Springs
401 N. Garden Street
Hot Springs, SD

Jerald "Jerry" Dumire

MOORCROFT, WY | Jerald "Jerry" Dumire, 79, formerly of Hot Springs, SD, passed away January 1, 2022, at his residence, surrounded by his son, Chance, and dear friends.

Visitation will be held 11:00 a.m., Friday, January 7, 2022, at Chamberlain McColley's Funeral Home in Hot Springs, South Dakota.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m., Friday, January 7, 2022, at Chamberlain McColley's Funeral Home in Hot Springs, South Dakota. Committal services will follow at Minnekahta Valley Cemetery near Hot Springs, South Dakota.

Arrangements have been placed in the care of Chamberlain McColley's Funeral Home in Hot Springs, SD.


Published by Rapid City Journal on Jan. 6, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
7
Visitation
11:00a.m.
Chamberlain McColley's Funeral Home- Hot Springs
401 N. Garden Street P.O. Box 812, Hot Springs, SD
Jan
7
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Chamberlain McColley's Funeral Home- Hot Springs
401 N. Garden Street P.O. Box 812, Hot Springs, SD
Funeral services provided by:
Chamberlain McColley's Funeral Home- Hot Springs
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Chamberlain McColley's Funeral Home- Hot Springs.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.