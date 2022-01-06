Jerald "Jerry" Dumire

MOORCROFT, WY | Jerald "Jerry" Dumire, 79, formerly of Hot Springs, SD, passed away January 1, 2022, at his residence, surrounded by his son, Chance, and dear friends.

Visitation will be held 11:00 a.m., Friday, January 7, 2022, at Chamberlain McColley's Funeral Home in Hot Springs, South Dakota.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m., Friday, January 7, 2022, at Chamberlain McColley's Funeral Home in Hot Springs, South Dakota. Committal services will follow at Minnekahta Valley Cemetery near Hot Springs, South Dakota.

Arrangements have been placed in the care of Chamberlain McColley's Funeral Home in Hot Springs, SD.