Jerry D. Friederich
1952 - 2021
BORN
1952
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Kirk Funeral Home & Cremation Services
1051 E MINNESOTA ST.
Rapid City, SD

Jerry D. Friederich

RAPID CITY | Jerry Dean Friederich, 68, passed away into Glory on June 30, 2021 in his home in Rapid City.

Jerry will be missed greatly by his wife, Karen Friederich; children, Kristi (Jason) Burton of Virginia, Andrew (Abigail) Friederich of California, and David Friederich of Washington; mother, Bertha Friederich of South Dakota; brothers, Allen Friederich and Randy Friederich, both of South Dakota and Denis Friederich of South Carolina; sister, Barbra Janis of Missouri; 11 grandchildren; and other extended family members. He was preceded in death by his father, Victor Friederich.

Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. on Thursday, July 8, with funeral services starting at 11 a.m. at Hills View E. Free Church in Piedmont. Burial will be held at 1:30 p.m. at Pine Lawn Memorial Park in Rapid City.

In lieu of flower, Memorials may be directed to AWANA.

An online guestbook may be signed at kirkfuneralhome.com.


Published by Rapid City Journal from Jul. 2 to Jul. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
8
Visitation
10:00a.m.
Hills View Evangelical Free Church
13776 Sturgis Road, Piedmont, SD
Jul
8
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Hills View E. Free Church
SD
Jul
8
Burial
1:30p.m.
Pine Lawn Memorial Park
Rapid City, SD
Funeral services provided by:
Kirk Funeral Home & Cremation Services
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Jerry is my uncle, we met for Sunday dinners (lunch) after church at Grandma and Grandpas house for so much of my growing up years. I can see the dinner table now, uncle Jerry with a toothpick in his mouth ready for desert. As his niece I think of him as always an observer with integrity for the big picture. A supporter of his kids, a partner to his wife. I was able to work with him as a professional as I worked for an interior designer. My boss would hope to hire Jerry for jobs that needed to be perfect. She would say "He is expensive but he does it right and in good time". It made me glad that he knew what he was worth and I was proud of his reputation. Most of all I am proud of how well he took care of his family in his last months, he looked past his life into what the future would hold without him there, and he took care of the situation with my aunt by his side. He gave my aunt the gift of a manageable home for herself, he gave his kids the chance to choose heirlooms, with him, that they wanted to keep in his presents. I am so impressed with his ability to embrace this life and the next life and those who will come after him. Thanks for being in my life and for a good last lesson uncle. You will be missed Love, Sarah and her family
Sarah and Jed, Emilia & Gwyneth Ednie
Family
July 7, 2021
My condolences to the family. I had the pleasure of working with Jerry for over 13 years. He had taught me a few things about sales. I will miss him.
Connie Ming
Work
July 2, 2021
We are very sad to learn of Jerry's passing. We extend our sympathy and condolences to his family.
:eRoy and Cathie Draine
July 2, 2021
