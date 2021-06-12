Menu
Jerry Hawkins
FUNERAL HOME
Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapel - Spearfish
450 7th St
Spearfish, SD

Jerry Hawkins

PIERRE | Jerry Wayne Hawkins passed away on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at Avera St. Mary's Hospital, Pierre.

Jerry is survived by his wife of 59 years, Sheryl; children: Kim (Doug) Paxton, Amy (Terry) Fitzke, Nikki Bothwell (Cody Warne) of Pierre, Rise (Todd) Waldera of Alexandria, and Sarah (Jess) Pekarski of Rapid City; 17 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.

Visitation begins at 4 p.m. CDT, with 5 p.m. prayer services on Sunday, June 13, at Isburg Funeral Chapel.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, June 14, at Lutheran Memorial Church. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery. For those unable to attend, the service will be available for viewing at www.isburgfuneralchapels.com and can be found at the top of Jerry's obituary page.


Published by Rapid City Journal on Jun. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
13
Visitation
4:00p.m.
Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapel - Spearfish
450 7th St P.O. Box 487, Spearfish, SD
Jun
13
Prayer Service
5:00p.m.
Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapel - Spearfish
450 7th St P.O. Box 487, Spearfish, SD
Jun
14
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Lutheran Memorial Church
SD
Funeral services provided by:
Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapel - Spearfish
