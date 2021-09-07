Jerry L. Smith

CHANNAHON, Ill. | Jerry L. Smith, 71, Channahon, IL, passed away peacefully on February 23, 2021 at Amita St. Joseph Medical in Joliet, IL.

Jerry graduated from Rapid City High School in 1967. His love of athletics led to his becoming a three-year letterman in both track and football, but his true love was baseball. He began playing in Rapid City Little League and Pony League, advancing all the way to American Legion Post 22 team during his high school years. He was on the first Post 22 team to go to regionals. In 2007, Jerry was inducted into the Post 22 Baseball Hall of Fame.

Jerry went on to attend Southern Illinois University, where he continued to play baseball. Several of those teams advanced to the College World Series. In the 1968 College World Series, Jerry had the top batting average for a freshman. He graduated in 1972 with a Bachelor of Science in Industrial Engineering.

His professional career included many successful years in corporate chemical sales. After retiring, he became more involved at the Joliet Moose Lodge #300, where he was an active Moose and Legion member for over 30 years. He was also a member of the Oldtimers' Baseball Association and an associate member of the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #41.

Jerry is survived by his wife of 49 years, Marty Summers Smith; his three sisters, Dawn (Stephen) Kellogg of Rapid City, Nanette Smith of Rapid City, and Susan (Clyde) Gorsuch of Fairburn; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Dale and Roberta Smith, and brother, Kevin, who passed away in infancy.

A celebration of life will be held Thursday, September 9, 2021 from 3-6 p.m. at the Howard Johnson, 950 North St., Rapid City, SD.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Jerry's memory may be made to Mooseheart Charities Inc. (www.moosecharities.org) or to SIU Baseball Foundation (www.siuf.org).