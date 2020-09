Jerry Stanton

BELLE FOURCHE | Jerry Stanton, 76, died Sept. 10, 2020.

Visitation will from 5-7 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 24, at Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills.

Services will be at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 15, at the Christian Life Center with live-streaming available at the funeral home's website.