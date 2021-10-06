Jewell Maxine Stetson Shanley

CHEYENNE| Jewell Maxine Stetson Shanley, 91, died October 1, 2021, at home surrounded by family in Cheyenne, WY. Born September 14, 1930, in Crawford, NE to the late Orville and Anna Soester Stetson, Jewell grew up in Crawford where her great grandparents were early settlers. Raised in a family that farmed, ranched and lived on their ancestral Stetson homestead, she embraced, lived and dressed western. Jewell lived her parents' teachings of working before playing and valuing family and friends whether it was to simply gather or to share in good times or in bad. Wherever life took her, Western Nebraska was always home.

Jewell's family came first. She also enjoyed friends, music, dancing, and traveling. She attended Dawes County, NE Schools (1935 to 1947). Part of those years she rode horseback to attend. Earning her Teaching Certificate from Chadron College at age 16, Jewell chose to teach country school because "it was a pretty good paying job." During the Blizzard of '49 while teaching in Belmont, NE she recalled having fun "sliding out the second story schoolhouse windows." Jewell left teaching to marry and raise a family. Between 1969 and 1995 she worked in various office positions for the Aurora Public Schools at Peoria Elem., Aurora Central H.S., and Rangeview H.S. Jewell enjoyed the variety and challenges in the work along with the friends she made.

Jewell tormented her future husband as a youngster in Crawford. Despite that, they dated when he returned from the 389th Army Air Corps in WWII and she married Gene Shanley in Crawford on February 24, 1951. Jewell followed Gene's aeronautical career to Salt Lake City, UT, San Francisco, CA, Omaha, NE and Denver, CO. It was in Aurora, CO that that they lived for 65 years and retired after raising 7 children and 1 grandson while welcoming troubled teens and young adults to stay when they were struggling. Their door was always open and good food was plentiful. Gene died May 2, 2019, in Aurora after they celebrated 68 years of marriage. Jewell has since resided with her daughter and son-in-law, Kris & Roy Kanter, in Cheyenne.

Jewell preferred outside work, but when she married and started a family, she taught herself to cook and became quite a seamstress. If it could be crafted with material, yarn, thread or needles, she could create it beautifully. Jewell manned the home front making it look easy to lasso seven kids, their attitudes and many activities. Whenever possible she was alongside her children, grands, greats and great greats at their church, community, school, sporting or scouting events. Swimming and the outdoors were favorite family pastimes. Neighborhood kids congregated at the Shanley house where Jewell provided snacks, advice and discipline. She loved to share jokes making people laugh because she just couldn't get the punch lines right.

Jewell and Gene traveled when possible visiting family and basking in history, scenery and the people they met. Jewell thought genealogy was a puzzle to be solved and loved visiting cemeteries, libraries, museums, and history centers. She treasured friends and family she met on the genealogy trail.

Jewell was a lifetime member of the PTA, Girl Scouts & Stetson Kindred of America and a member and volunteer of the Catholic Church, Elks, Eagles, Royal Neighbors, League of Women Voters, Boy Scouts and United Way.

She is survived by a large family who loves her dearly: Daughters Sharon (Hugh) Jopling, Weatherford, TX, Jan Shanley, Parker, CO; Kris (Roy) Kanter, Cheyenne, WY; Sons Terry Shanley (Viv Marshall), Douglas, WY; Drew Shanley (Vicki Rising), Crawford, NE; Grandson they raised as a son, Steve (Amber) Shanley, Springfield, TX; Daughters-in-Law Felicia Shanley, NJ & June Neveill, CO; and many Grandchildren, Great Grandchildren and Great Great Grandchildren; Brother LaVerne (Shirley) Stetson, Lincoln, NE; and Sister-in-Law Jane Nickel, Douglas, WY.

In addition to her husband and parents Jewell was predeceased by: Sons Len Shanley & Brian Shanley; Daughter-in-Law Bunny Shanley; Son-in-Law Ted Smith; Sister & Brother-in-Law Frances & Donald Mosher; Brother Donald Stetson; Parents-in-Law John Frances & Ollevia Ruthye Cameron Shanley.

At Jewell's request, no services will be held. Jewell will be inurned with her husband, Gene Shanley, at Fort Logan National Cemetery, Denver, CO.

In lieu of flowers, Jewell requested memorials to the Comea Shelter, c/o Robin Bocanegra, 1504 Stinson Ave, Cheyenne, WY 82001 or to the donor's choice. The Comea Shelter became dear to Jewell's heart in her short time in Cheyenne. Comea provides safe, secure emergency and transitional housing, meals, and case management for homeless men, women and children while collaborating with community programs and services to create opportunities for independent living.

For full obituary, photos and to leave condolences: https://tributes.com/JewellShanley

Schrader, Aragon & Jacoby of Cheyenne are assisting with arrangements