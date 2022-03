Jimmy Simpson

CUSTER | Jimmy Simpson, 74, died Jan. 30, 2021.

He served in the U.S. Air Force.

Private burial will be held on Friday, June 4, at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Celebration of Life will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 5, at the Custer VFW.

Chamberlain McColley's Funeral Home