Joan C. Oertell

RAPID CITY | Joan Catherine Oertell, 84, passed away at WestHills Village Healthcare on March 2, 2021 after a long struggle from a stroke she had suffered in 2019.

Eric and the entire family would like to thank the entire Westhills staff for the love and care they gave Joan. Angels taking care of our angel. Joan was a good mother, wife, grandmother, great grandmother, daughter, sister, friend, and most importantly a good person.

Joan was born in Denver, CO, on May 18, 1936, the older of two children born to Elmer and Mary Anderson. Joan grew up in Denver and attended St. Francis de Sales Catholic High School. Joan and her childhood friend, Lucille (Gibbons) Hillen, volunteered together as Nurse's Aides while in High School at St. Joseph's Hospital in Denver – making beds, serving meals, and giving back rubs to patients.

Joan met Charles "Chuck" Oertell while working together at Century Metalcraft in Denver, and later married on April 16, 1955, raising four boys Duane, Dan, Phillip and Eric Oertell. She and her family lived in Denver, CO, Scottsbluff, NE, and Fort Morgan, CO, before moving to Rapid City in 1982.

Joan had several jobs to help her husband support the family while raising four boys. She worked at YMCA of Rapid City for 17 years. She enjoyed working with all of the Y members and their families, and her Y co-workers during her time there as Front Desk Manager, 1983-2000. Even after her retirement, Joan would have regular lunch dates with her lifelong friends she made.

Joan loved to crochet, read, take long walks, and was an active member of the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. Joan was known and remembered as a "kind lady, always ready to give. She was one of the ladies at the Church who made the Cathedral prayer shawls for those who needed one. She was a very special lady."

Joan is survived by three sons, Duane (Kerri) Oertell of Lake Oswego, OR, Dan (Janeen) Oertell of Bangor, ME, and Eric (Amanda) Oertell of Rapid City; five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Elmer and Mary Anderson; brother, Dick Anderson; husband, Charles Oertell; and son, Phillip Oertell.

Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 25, at Kirk Funeral Home. Everyone is encouraged to attend. If you are unable to attend, a livestream of the service will be available on the Kirk Funeral Home website. Private family inurnment will follow at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis, with Joan being laid to rest next to her husband, Charles.

In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Rapid City Catholic School System (RCCSS) or to the Hospice of the Hills.

Family and friends may sign Joan's online guestbook at www.kirkfuneralhome.com