Joann Olien

NEW UNDERWOOD | Joann Olien, 88, died Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020 at the Good Samaritan Society-New Underwood.

Joann Gale Johnston was born April 15, 1932 in Elm Springs, SD to Cecil and William "Bill" Johnston. She had seven brothers and sisters. After graduating from New Underwood High School, she married Harris R. "Bud" Olien in Miles City, Montana. They then moved to Rapid City.

Mom was a great caregiver and worked hard all her active life. She and Bud took two younger sisters into their home when they were first married. She also babysat the neighbor's two young boys while raising four children of their own.

She took in laundry and did various part time jobs in Rapid City to earn extra money for the family. She loved to bowl and play cards with family and friends. She helped dad own and operate the Pheasant Motel for the few years. They traveled all over the country attending bowling tournaments, horseshoe tournaments and they loved to stop in numerous Nevada towns for gambling.

She and the neighbor lady started catering meals for the Buckerettes (Ladies Riding Group) for almost 10 years. She also ran the kitchen at the Tilford Gulch Campground for the Bike Rally for about 10 years. Joann was instrumental in teaching her granddaughter Stacie how to run the kitchen and take over the job after she retired.

Joann was always there for her children and grandchildren. She taught them how to do crafts, make wheel rugs and blankets, and work in the garden and do a lot of the canning. She helped her children with 4-H and one winter helped make an ice-skating rink for her children. She loved to repurpose many things.

Joann is survived by one sister, Sharon Mausch of Morristown, AZ; one son, Greg (Kim) Olien of Spearfish; three daughters, Audrey Olien of Rapid City, Debra (Thomas) Carter of Piedmont, and Peggy (Howdy) Hobernicht of Whitewood; seven grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, three sisters and three brothers.

Visitation will be from 9 to 10 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 20 at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home, with funeral service at 10 a.m. Everyone is asked to wear a mask and social distancing is requested.

Burial will follow at Pine Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery.