Joann Reich-Britton
1938 - 2022
BORN
1938
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home
2700 Jackson Boulevard
Rapid City, SD

Joann Reich-Britton

RAPID CITY | Joann Reich-Britton, 83, died Monday, January 10, 2022 at the Village at Skyline Pines.

Joann Marie Scheurenbrand was born June 29, 1938 in Mitchell, SD to Gustav and Sophie (Reimnitz) Scheurenbrand. She attended school in Mitchell and graduated from Mitchell High School in 1956. She then attended National School of Business in Rapid City. Employed at West River Equipment, Caterpillar Co. She married Alvin Geyer and had four children. 1961-1973 Employed at Rapid Film printing black and white custom prints. 1973-1978 Employed at Heritage Studio. 1978-1983 Employed at Samuels Studio. during this time she married Marvin Reich. After his death, Joann was employed at Work Warehouse and found love again and married Charles Britton.

Joann was a long time member of Zion Lutheran Church, loved gardening, crafts and making decorative cakes for special occasions.

She is survived by three children: Renee (Randy) Kienitz of Queen Creek, AZ, Crystal Geyer (Randi Miller) of Rapid City and Scot (Deadra) Geyer of Edgemont; step-daughter: Andrea (Michael) Hill of Las Vegas, NV; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and cousins.

Joann was preceded in death by her parents, husbands and daughter Brenda (Geyer) Queen.

Graveside service will be 2:30 pm Tuesday, January 18 at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis and everyone will be required to wear masks.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements with Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.


Published by Rapid City Journal from Jan. 12 to Jan. 15, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
18
Graveside service
2:30p.m.
Black Hills National Cemetery
near Sturgis, SD
Funeral services provided by:
Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Ozzie & Bev Osheim and staff offer our sincere sympathy in the loss of your loved one.
Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home
January 14, 2022
So sorry to hear about your Mother, we have enjoyed her for many years. We enjoyed our over the fence visiting and backyard visits through the years... a kind soul
Kathy Baker
Friend
January 14, 2022
