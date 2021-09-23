Joanne Carol Cuny

RAPID CITY | Joanne Carol Cuny was born September 4, 1945 to Grace Giago Garnette and Henry Garnette. She attended grade school and high school at Holy Rosary Mission in Pine Ridge, SD where she was a cheerleader. She married Thomas Cuny, her one true love, on November 26th, 1966. They lived and ranched at Cuny Table, South Dakota until his passing in August of 1971. She moved to Rapid City and raised their 2 daughters. Faye and Susie. She held various jobs including Family Thrift Center, Sioux San Hospital, and The Chiesman Center.

Joanne enjoyed spending time with her friends and family. She had a gift of gab and loved to laugh. Her door was always open to anybody in need. Her home was known as the "no budget inn". She enjoyed playing cards, aggravation, and bingo. She loved being a grandma and spent as much time as she could with her grandchildren. Joanne could cook for an army. If there was an event or family gathering she was always willing to help get the job done. If you had a question about anything, she was the person to call. Joanne was such a caring and loving person that touched the lives of so many people.

Joanne is survived by her two daughters Faye (Gary) Foss (Bismarck, ND) and Susan Cuny Firecloud (Sioux Falls, SD). Two Brothers, Heavy Garnette (Hot Springs, SD) and her twin brother Joey (Shirley) Garnette (Pine Ridge, SD). One sister, Lizzy Anderson (Sturgis, SD). Five grandchildren, Alicia Cuny (Bismarck, ND), Thomas (Taylor) Foss (Bismarck, ND), Trenton Firecloud (Cache, OK), Grace Firecloud (Sioux Falls, SD), Trinity Firecloud (Cache, OK). 3 great grandchildren, Vanessa Cuny (Bismarck, ND), Lily Foss (Bismarck, ND), Clara Foss (Bismarck, ND). Countless nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Joanne is preceded in death by her mother Grace, father Henry, husband Tommy, sister Luella, and brothers Frosty, Pat, Darrel, and Billy.

Services will be determined at a later time.