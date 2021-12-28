Menu
Joe P. Schissel
1941 - 2021
BORN
1941
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home
2700 Jackson Boulevard
Rapid City, SD

Joe P. Schissel

RAPID CITY | Joe P. Schissel, 80, died on December 26, 2021.

Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home
All of Marti and Joe's Friends from Fairmont, MN are very saddened to hear of his passing. He fought a long battle to the end. Much Love and many Hugs to our friend Marti. May you feel our Love across the miles until we see you in the Spring.
Judy Tesdahl
January 12, 2022
Joe was a good friend, and this friendship will be greatly missed by me and my family. His knowledge about all things and his outlook on life was truly amazing. I will miss being able to sit down with him over coffee (or in the case of Joe tea). Joe loved Marti very much and as well as her chicken. I send my condolescenses to Marti on her loss.
Dave Baker
Friend
December 28, 2021
Ozzie & Bev Osheim and staff offer our sincere sympathy in the loss of your loved one.
Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home
December 27, 2021
