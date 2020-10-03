John 'Jack' Buckley

RAPID CITY | John "Jack" Buckley, born Sept. 9, 1948 in Flandreau, passed on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at Rapid City Monument Health Hospital.

Jack graduated from Gettysburg High School in May 1966, he joined the U.S. Army in February 1967 and was honorably discharged in January 1969. He then went on to obtain his degree in fish, game and wildlife.

Jack had a passion for the outdoors and enjoyed hunting and fishing. He loved western movies and above all his family.

Grateful for having to share his life is his wife, Mary Buckley; his children, J.J. "Bert" Buckley of Rapid City, Jessy "Toehead" Buckley of Dell Rapids, and Sean "Turkey, Seany Boy" Buckley of Clovis, CA; grandchildren, Steven Wright, Ryan Wright, Wyatt Pardue, and Jaxson Maines; and great-granddaughter, Payton Joyce Buckley. His stepchildren, Anjie Thomson of Cheyenne, WY, Ross Quam of Fallbrook, CA, and Chris Quam of Winchester, CA. His siblings, Bill Buckley of Summerset, CA, Ginny Stewart of Texas City, TX, Steve Ramsdell of Piedmont, and Danny Ramsdell of South Dakota. As well as many aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Joyce Alice Ramsdell and his father, Francis Edward Buckley.

Services will be at noon on Monday, Oct. 5, at Gills View Evangelical Free Church in Piedmont.

A private burial will be held at a later date at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.