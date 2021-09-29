John W. Claussen

CHADRON | John W. Claussen, 87, passed away Wednesday, September 22, 2021, in Chadron Nebraska.

Graveside services for friends and family will be held at 10 a.m. Friday October 1st, 2021 at Greenwood Cemetery in Chadron. Pastor Russ Seger officiating.

John was born November 1, 1933 in Chadron to Herman and Hazel (Grantham) Claussen. He was the youngest of eleven children.

On February 5th, 1953 John married Ruth (Jake) Walgren.

Survivors include his daughter Pam Emick and son Curt Claussen. Brothers Jim and Dale Claussen. Grandchildren Lisa, Tara, Casie, Chandra & Jared. Great Grandchildren Kiara, Jacee, RJ, Ruger, Xavier & Kimber and many lifelong friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Jake and an infant brother and sister. Brothers Claywell, Harry and Hollis Claussen. Sisters Marie Vance, Catherine Barager, and Ramona Durham.