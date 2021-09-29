Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Rapid City Journal
Rapid City Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
John W. Claussen
FUNERAL HOME
Chamberlain Chapel
1700 Hwy 20 /
Chadron, NE

John W. Claussen

CHADRON | John W. Claussen, 87, passed away Wednesday, September 22, 2021, in Chadron Nebraska.

Graveside services for friends and family will be held at 10 a.m. Friday October 1st, 2021 at Greenwood Cemetery in Chadron. Pastor Russ Seger officiating.

John was born November 1, 1933 in Chadron to Herman and Hazel (Grantham) Claussen. He was the youngest of eleven children.

On February 5th, 1953 John married Ruth (Jake) Walgren.

Survivors include his daughter Pam Emick and son Curt Claussen. Brothers Jim and Dale Claussen. Grandchildren Lisa, Tara, Casie, Chandra & Jared. Great Grandchildren Kiara, Jacee, RJ, Ruger, Xavier & Kimber and many lifelong friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Jake and an infant brother and sister. Brothers Claywell, Harry and Hollis Claussen. Sisters Marie Vance, Catherine Barager, and Ramona Durham.


Published by Rapid City Journal on Sep. 29, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
1
Graveside service
10:00a.m.
Greenwood Cemetery
1700 Hwy 20 - South Side of Hwy, Chadron, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Chamberlain Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Chamberlain Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
We were sorry to hear of your Father/Grandfather's passing. We know you will miss him very much. Keeping all of you in our thoughts & prayers.
Emick, Fauerbach
September 25, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results