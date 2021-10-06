John Gordon Haivala

John Gordon Haivala, 74, passed away October 2, 2021.

John was born in Spearfish on December 4, 1946. He was raised in Buffalo, SD, where he graduated high school in 1964 and then from Black Hills State College.

John and Judy married August 14th in 1966 in Buffalo.

John started out as teacher, then a real estate agent, and lastly John embraced a career with State Farm Insurance, retiring in 2012.

John and Judy made Spearfish their home. For a while John could be found spending weekends as a fast-talking auctioneer, missing many putts at the golf course, or at the poker table in Deadwood.

John made friends everywhere he went. He had his regular coffee group, the "4 O'clock Monday Boys at the Shop", his beloved Lions Club, and then the harmless poker players, where you knew he always played a Queen-Three off suit.

He always had a joke to tell you, or lend a hand if you needed one. He will be remembered as a good man and a better friend.

In lieu of funeral services at this time, we will gather together in the Spring to celebrate the life of John. Save your stories, memories and tall tales until then. For today, pick a really good memory and remember our friend, our husband, our father, John.

He is survived by wife Judy Haivala, daughter Karess Haivala (Brent) and their daughter Rhiannon, Des Moines, IA, son Darin Haivala (Jennifer) and their daughters Lauren and Morgan, and son Lucas, Edmond, OK, two brothers and two sisters: Harry (Irene) Haivala, Spearfish, SD, Gene (Diane) Haivala, Buffalo, SD, Mona (Marv) Nussbaum, Mesa, AZ, Leone Billmeyer, Mesa, AZ. He was preceded in death by his twin brother Jim Haivala, his parents Gus and Muriel Haivala, and three additional brothers, Paul, Lenny and Kenny.

Online condolences may be written at www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com