I knew John as a considerate dedicated friend and coworker. Being his boss on the clay line and coal line I found John a go to guy to get the job done. He built me a shadow box for my Jerusalem relics which I still cherish. He will be missed. May our Lord grant you grace in your time of need.
D W Leaman
Work
December 24, 2021
So very sorry to hear of John´s passing. Sadly, life does go on and it will get better with time. May the Good Lord wrap his arms around you all at such a hard time.