John R. Huber
FUNERAL HOME
Black Hills Funeral Home & Cremation Services
1440 Junction Ave
Sturgis, SD

John R. Huber

BLACK HAWK | John R. Huber, 70, passed away Thursday, December 16, 2021 at Ft. Meade VA Medical Center.

Black Hills Funeral Home.


Published by Rapid City Journal on Dec. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Black Hills Funeral Home & Cremation Services
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I knew John as a considerate dedicated friend and coworker. Being his boss on the clay line and coal line I found John a go to guy to get the job done. He built me a shadow box for my Jerusalem relics which I still cherish. He will be missed. May our Lord grant you grace in your time of need.
D W Leaman
Work
December 24, 2021
So very sorry to hear of John´s passing. Sadly, life does go on and it will get better with time. May the Good Lord wrap his arms around you all at such a hard time.
Kay Sandness Stange
Family
December 21, 2021
