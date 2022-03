John Terrence Hughes

STURGIS - John Terrence Hughes, 82, of Sturgis, South Dakota, passed away on March 24, 2022, at Monument Health Hospital in Sturgis.

Memorial to the charity of your choice in memory of John T. Hughes.

Memorial services will be 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at St. Thomas Episcopal Church in Sturgis. Committal services will follow at Bear Butte Cemetery in Sturgis with military honors.

