Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Rapid City Journal
Rapid City Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
John R. Larson
FUNERAL HOME
Meridian Mortuary
111 S. Railway Ave.
Newcastle, WY

John R. Larson

NEWCASTLE, Wyo. | John Robert Larsen, 69, died Feb. 23, 2021.

Meridian Mortuary


Published by Rapid City Journal on Feb. 27, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Meridian Mortuary
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Meridian Mortuary.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Jenelle, I was so sorry to hear about John's death. Shirley told me yesterday about your loss. I know what a shock it is and the empty hole it puts in your heart. Shirley and that in the future you may be able to come down and see Shirley and her family, and hopefully I can join in. There's not too many of us cousins around on your dad's side of the family. You are in my thoughts and prayers. Caryn
Caryn Holdburg
March 7, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results