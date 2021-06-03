John R. Merck

RAPID CITY | John R. Merck, 80, passed away Friday, May 28, 2021.

John was born in Carrington, ND on August 3, 1940. He lived with nine siblings and his parents, John and Katie (Feist) Merck in Sykeston, ND.

John was preceded in death by his wife, Jacquie; his parents; and three sisters, Joan, Frances, and Alice. He is survived by four sisters, Shirley (Jim) Engbrecht, Cathy (Tom) Colgan, Mary Hart and Connie Garland; two brothers, Mike (Arlene Bierie) and Jim (Mollie); and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, June 4, with a Vigil starting at 6:30pm at Kirk Funeral Home.

Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 5, at Cathedral of Our Lady of Perpetual Help. Inurnment will follow at 12:30 p.m. at Mount Calvary Cemetery.