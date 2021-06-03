Menu
John R. Merck
1940 - 2021
BORN
1940
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Kirk Funeral Home & Cremation Services
1051 E MINNESOTA ST.
Rapid City, SD

John R. Merck

RAPID CITY | John R. Merck, 80, passed away Friday, May 28, 2021.

John was born in Carrington, ND on August 3, 1940. He lived with nine siblings and his parents, John and Katie (Feist) Merck in Sykeston, ND.

John was preceded in death by his wife, Jacquie; his parents; and three sisters, Joan, Frances, and Alice. He is survived by four sisters, Shirley (Jim) Engbrecht, Cathy (Tom) Colgan, Mary Hart and Connie Garland; two brothers, Mike (Arlene Bierie) and Jim (Mollie); and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, June 4, with a Vigil starting at 6:30pm at Kirk Funeral Home.

Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 5, at Cathedral of Our Lady of Perpetual Help. Inurnment will follow at 12:30 p.m. at Mount Calvary Cemetery.



Published by Rapid City Journal on Jun. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
4
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Kirk Funeral Home & Cremation Services
1051 E MINNESOTA ST., Rapid City, SD
Jun
4
Vigil
6:30p.m.
Kirk Funeral Home & Cremation Services
1051 E MINNESOTA ST., Rapid City, SD
Jun
5
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Cathedral of Our Lady of Perpetual Help
SD
Jun
5
Inurnment
12:30p.m.
Mount Calvary Cemetery
1901 Mountain View Road, Rapid, SD
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
May Jahovah bless and care for you and Jacque
Bill Brown
October 30, 2021
