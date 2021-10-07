John Edward Powell

John Edward Powell died October 1, 2021 at Ft. Meade VA Hospice. He was born in Rapid City on August 30, 1924, the oldest child of John Henry and Lola (Payne) Powell. The grandson of Daniel Powell and Fanny "Top Of Head" (Pecokawin), an Oglala Sioux Native American. John came by his love for livestock honestly. Horses just happened to be his favorite. Drafted in 1943 during his senior year of high school, he was attached to the 20th Air Force. Powell served his country in WWII as a military policeman. In 1946 he was discharged from the Army.

In 1948 he married Margaret Elaine Gallagher of Hot Springs, South Dakota. They moved to Fort Collins, Colorado where he got his animal science degree in 1952 from Colorado State University, despite never graduating high school. He pursued his master's degree in animal science in Oregon. Most of his career was spent in Corson County as a County Extension Agent at McIntosh, SD. Powell was instrumental in starting the 4-H rodeo program in South Dakota, including getting it certified as a 4-H activity. He was also an AQHA-approved judge. He judged many shows and showmanship contests across not only South Dakota but a number of other states.

John was an active member of the Central States Fair and Black Hills Stock Show. John was a member of the Buckaroos which was established in 1966. He was a competitor in the Old Timer's rodeos as a team roper.

John is survived by his children Randall E (Carmel) Powell of Mobridge, SD, Deborah I (Marty) Larson of Rapid City, SD, and John E (Jocelyn) Powell Jr of McIntosh, SD; 10 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren. John was preceded in death by his parents, wife Margaret and grandson Justin Powell.

John's Celebration of Life is set for Saturday, October 9, 10am at Kirk Funeral Home.