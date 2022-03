John Robert Reuter

RAPID CITY | John Robert Reuter, 57, passed away November 25, 2021, in Center City, MN.

A celebration of John's life will be 11:30 am Monday, December 20, at Osheim and Schmidt Funeral Home with Rev. Brent Woodard officiating. Online condolences can be left at www.osheimschmidt.com.

