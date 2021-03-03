Jonathan H. Frost

Dec. 3, 1961 - Feb. 8, 2021

KALISPELL, Mont. | Jonathan Harold Frost passed away Feb. 8, 2021 at his home in Kalispell.

Jon enjoyed a lively and entertaining childhood surrounded by his seven siblings in the Frost household on South Canyon Road in Rapid City. He was very active in sports, participating throughout his teens in football, basketball, track and baseball. After graduating from Rapid City Stevens High School in 1980, he attended the University of South Dakota and California State University, Fullerton.

Jon pursued a career in commercial and studio photography in California, Colorado, South Dakota and Montana. He also worked as part owner and primary sales manager for two precision rifle barrel companies in Kalispell.

His greatest pride and joy was his son Jake, born Feb. 27, 1999. Throughout his adventures, Jon maintained a robust sense of humor and zest for life. Jon had many friends along the way, gaining such terms of endearment as Fatty. Thanks for all the laughs…we will miss you, Bucko.

Grateful to have shared his life are his son, Jacob Frost of Bozeman, MT; siblings, Judy (Rod) Lefholz, Rapid City, Barb (Greg) Frost, Denver, CO, Jim (Judy) Frost, Rapid City, Tim (Deb) Frost, Rapid City, Mike (Jamie) Frost, Missoula, MT, Suzy (Frank) Solano, Scotsbluff, NE, and Steve (Natalie) Frost, Rapid City; as well as eight nieces and eight nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Dr. Harold L. (Hal) Frost and mother, Margaret Eleanor (Ellie) Frost.

A family celebration of Jon's life will be planned at a later date this year.