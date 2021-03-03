Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Rapid City Journal
Rapid City Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Jonathan H. Frost
1961 - 2021
BORN
1961
DIED
2021

Jonathan H. Frost

Dec. 3, 1961 - Feb. 8, 2021

KALISPELL, Mont. | Jonathan Harold Frost passed away Feb. 8, 2021 at his home in Kalispell.

Jon enjoyed a lively and entertaining childhood surrounded by his seven siblings in the Frost household on South Canyon Road in Rapid City. He was very active in sports, participating throughout his teens in football, basketball, track and baseball. After graduating from Rapid City Stevens High School in 1980, he attended the University of South Dakota and California State University, Fullerton.

Jon pursued a career in commercial and studio photography in California, Colorado, South Dakota and Montana. He also worked as part owner and primary sales manager for two precision rifle barrel companies in Kalispell.

His greatest pride and joy was his son Jake, born Feb. 27, 1999. Throughout his adventures, Jon maintained a robust sense of humor and zest for life. Jon had many friends along the way, gaining such terms of endearment as Fatty. Thanks for all the laughs…we will miss you, Bucko.

Grateful to have shared his life are his son, Jacob Frost of Bozeman, MT; siblings, Judy (Rod) Lefholz, Rapid City, Barb (Greg) Frost, Denver, CO, Jim (Judy) Frost, Rapid City, Tim (Deb) Frost, Rapid City, Mike (Jamie) Frost, Missoula, MT, Suzy (Frank) Solano, Scotsbluff, NE, and Steve (Natalie) Frost, Rapid City; as well as eight nieces and eight nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Dr. Harold L. (Hal) Frost and mother, Margaret Eleanor (Ellie) Frost.

A family celebration of Jon's life will be planned at a later date this year.


Published by Rapid City Journal on Mar. 3, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
My heart breaks. I met Jon in Rapid City when I moved from the east coast. I had no friends. I was a girl from Massachusetts. Jon and his friends embraced me and made me feel that I belonged. He was my best friend. I loved his parents and his family. I have great memories of Hal and Ellie. They always welcomed me in and made me feel like I was part of your family. My condolences to you.
Denise Nason
May 21, 2021
I am so grateful to have known this wonderful, fun and loving spirit and also so grateful to have reconnected with him this last year. My deepest sympathies to all of you. He will live forever in my heart. Thinking of all of you.
Nicole (Delzer) McLeod
April 30, 2021
Sorry to hear of John´s passing . He was a good guy ! Bless you all at this difficult time.
Joe Mulvehill
March 4, 2021
My condolences and prayers to the whole Frost clan. Love you Fats!
Jay Erickson
March 4, 2021
So sorry to hear of your loss. Prayers and sympathy.
Dianne Labor
March 3, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results