Lloyd Batchelder

PAPILLION, Neb. | Lloyd L. Batchelder, 89, passed away on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Midlands Hospital in Papillion, NE. Lloyd was born in Hawarden, IA on July 31, 1931, the oldest of three children of Frances (Green) and Leo Batchelder.

He graduated from Hawarden High School in Hawarden, IA in 1950. It was there that he met his wife, Irene Ronan. They were united in marriage August 13, 1952 in Luverne, Minnesota.

Lloyd proudly served his country for two years in the Army during the Korean War and was stationed at Fort Riley, KS and Fort Benning, GA. He often told his family he lived in the greatest country in the world.

While during his lifetime he had several different jobs, following marriage they farmed for a year and then he worked as a printer at Morningside College and later starting a Shopping News (Union County Shopper and the Big Sioux print) with his wife. He worked for the Conservation Core, managed, operated and owned restaurants with Irene, and he spent most of his career managing and providing maintenance for 650 apartments during the 15 years he and his wife lived and worked at Lake Park Villas, in Sioux Falls, SD.

Most notably, Lloyd was a very strong, independent and determined person. He loved his wife of 66 years. He was always wanting to work, build or fix something. He could never sit for long if there was work to be done, and could never watch someone else do a job without helping.

Lloyd loved the Lord and his family. He was a caring brother, dad, grand-father and great-grandfather. He is survived by his three children, Susan Briese, Steven Batchelder, Sharyl Ronan, his brothers, Robert Batchelder and Jim Batchelder, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife, and two children, Lloyd and Mary.

Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020 at Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home in Rapid City, SD. Graveside Services will be held at 1 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis, with military honors presented.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Dad's favorite church on television, Turning Point, Dr. David Jeremiah; turningpointonline.org.

