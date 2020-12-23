Josephine B. Howard

RAPID CITY | Josephine B. Howard died Dec. 20, 2020, 23 days before her 107th birthday. She was born Jan. 12, 1914 in St. Paul MN, the second of five children of William and Bolcia (Szepanska) Brudzinski. She received her early schooling in St. Paul, graduating from St. Joseph's Hospital of Nursing, St. Paul.

In 1939 she married James R. Howard. After residing in St. Paul for five years, the couple, with two young sons (the first two of four) moved to Rapid City.

She was an active member of Emmanuel Episcopal Church serving in Altar Guild, the choir and E.C.W.

Community activities included teaching Red Cross Home Nursing in St. Paul and Rapid City during World War II, involvement in Hospice of the Black Hills, membership in Rapid City Regional Hospital Auxiliary, Red Cross Gray Ladies, Scouting and a Book Club. She took part in City Chorus, Rapid City Civic Orchestra and NineSingers, an ensemble active in the 50's and 60's. A favorite hobby was gardening, especially raising roses. For many years, she was office manager and nurse for Dr. Charles Gwinn.

Jo was preceded in death by her husband, James; her parents; two sisters; two brothers; and daughter-in-law, Audrey Howard. She is survived by four sons, John (wife Connie), William, Michael (wife Eunice) and Steven (wife Brenda) all of Rapid City. Also surviving are three grandchildren, four step grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and five step great-grandchildren.

The Howard family would like to express our appreciation to the staff at Westhills Village Health Care. Their consideration and care, especially this last year, has been a comfort to her as well as to the rest of us. Thank You!

Because of the Coronavirus no in-person services will be held. A private family burial will be held at Mountain View Cemetery.

A memorial has been established to the Westhills Village Foundation.

