Josephine 'Josie' Roadifer

GILLETTE, Wyo. | Josephine Lilly "Josie" Roadifer passed away June 1, 2021 in Gillette.

Josie was born March 25, 1933, the daughter of William and Lilly (Christiansen) Berry. She grew up on the Berry Family Ranch, spending her first grade year with her maternal grandmother in the Bell Tower area. She went on to attend high school in Ekalaka, MT, graduating in 1951. She graduated from Black Hills Teachers College with a teacher's certificate. She also spent some time studying veterinary medicine at Colorado State University.

On Sept. 15, 1958, Josephine married Floyd "Frank" Roadifer in Ekalaka. To this union five children were born: William "Bill", Floyd Jr., Jo Ellen, Laura Mae, and Lee. They raised their family in the Camp Cook, Buffalo, SD area and Newell, SD before settling on the Berry Family Ranch in 1996. While in Newell she drove school bus for over 15 years. She was baptized into the Seventh-Day Adventist Church around 1966. Josephine was a member of the Diligent Doers Homemakers Club. She enjoyed sewing, crocheting, reading and gardening. She cared for many animals throughout her life including horses, milk cows, cats, and poultry of all kinds.

Josephine is survived by her five children: William "Bill" Roadifer, Floyd (Kellie) Roadifer, Jo Ellen (Thomas) Geck, Laura Mae (Mike) Bennett, Lee (Sheryl) Roadifer; 13 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and sister, Nellie Mae Davis.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Floyd "Frank" Roadifer Sr.; her parents, William and Lilly Berry; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and brothers- and sisters-in-law.

Graveside service took place on June 8, in Camp Crook, SD.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Camp Crook Theatre Museum.